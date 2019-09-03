× First Week of September Prime Time To Book Holiday Airfare

From tropical trips in the winter to your Christmas vacation, these two topics might not be on your radar just yet, but area travel experts say they should be this week, especially if you want to save some cash.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with travel experts on Tuesday at AAA North Penn in Scranton to tackle these topics and more.

The travel agents and pros shared tips on everything from scoring deals on holiday airfare to highlighting the most popular travel trends for the colder months to come.

Some summer travel reports including this one by Trip Savvy show that if you book airfare the first week of September, you could save cash on Thanksgiving and Christmas flights.

As for hot travel trends to help you get out of dodge this winter, they include:

Disney’s newest Star Wars attraction, a trip to Vietnam or experiencing Europe through Viking River Cruises.

AAA North Penn agents also tackled what’s billed as their best kept travel secret: one of the largest ships in the world is expected to start setting sail from the NYC area this May as part of Oasis of the Seas. Click here to see more of the boat.

AAA North Penn’s pros also stressed the importance of REAL ID for all travelers since it takes effect October 1, 2020. Head here to learn more and apply for REAL ID.

QUESTIONS?

For more information surrounding all destinations tackled on Newswatch 16 This Morning, contact AAA North Penn at 570-348-2511. Or, email Nina at nwaskevich@aaanorthpenn.com and she’ll direct you to the appropriate person.