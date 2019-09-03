× Donations Needed for Annual Coat Drive

SUNBURY–This box has been a familiar sight at the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA for the past 16 years. It’s the donation box for the Y’s annual coat drive.

“It`s a great need in our community so we`re just looking to really fill that need,” Katrina Mouery said.

These are pictures from last year’s coat drive at the YMCA in Sunbury. Hundreds of people stand in line to get a free coat.

Something that`s different this year is the coat drive giveaway is happening three weeks earlier in the beginning of November.

“Trying to get those kids coats out to the children before it gets too cold out,” Mouery said.

Katrina Mouery is the Sunbury YMCA’s Membership Director. She says there are so many children who need coats.

“There is such a need in our community for children`s coats. We always run low on kids coats, so we`re asking for the donations for the kids coats,” Mouery said.

“It`s a wonderful idea when you`re able to help other people, and the coat drive does that for the families as well as the individuals,” Regina Russell said.

YMCA member Regina Russell says she plans to donate to the coat giveaway.

“I think this year I may be going through my coat closet because the closet is getting a little crowded,” Russell said.

The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Coat Giveaway is from November 4-6. If you would like to drop off winter coats or accessories you can do that at the Sunbury, Lewisburg, Milton or Mifflinburg branches of the YMCA.