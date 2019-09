× Decades in Prison for 2018 Wilkes-Barre Murder

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One of the two men behind a deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre will spend decades behind bars.

A judge sentenced Isaiah Jennings to 24 to 48 years behind bars for the 2018 murder of Trevor Oliver.

Authorities say Jennings and Robert Rodriguez shot Oliver and his girlfriend inside a home along Hutston Street.

Oliver later died from his injuries.

Rodriguez was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison back in July.