Crestwood Students Heading Back To School

WRIGHT TWP., Pa. — Parents, teachers and students head to school here in Crestwood Tuesdsay. They were supposed to begin last week but that was delayed.

There was controversy over bus routes, the ages of students on those buses and other issues, too.

At a special meeting late last week, school board members voted to dump the district bus company G. Davis and go back to the former company Rinehimer.

The district plans to sue G. Davis for breach of contract.

Rinehimer was the district’s bussing company until last year when state officials found some drivers had expired clearances. Crestwood leaders say that issue has been fixed and the buses are ready to roll this morning.

Parents complained about the last minute changes, uncertainty and lack of communication in the past week. District leaders are hopeful they can now move forward.