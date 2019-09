× Scranton Home Damaged by Flames

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Scranton Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Corbett Avenue on the city’s west side around 11 a.m.

One resident was home at the time and suffered some minor burns. He was treated at the scene and is expected to be OK.

The assistant fire chief says the fire was mostly confined to the kitchen.

A fire marshal for the Scranton Police Department was on scene and will investigate the cause.