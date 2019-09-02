× Remembering Lives Lost at All Home Days

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Elysburg All Home Days is a 100-year-old tradition at Ralpho Township Memorial Park. There is food, games, vendors, even fireworks throughout the three-day event.

“It’s a small committee that really keeps this going and we’re so grateful that they will honor our veterans every year,” Harvey Boyer said.

The main draw at this year’s All Home Days is this mobile 9/11 traveling exhibit.

The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit is a 1,000-square-foot trailer containing remnants of the Twin Towers and various pictures and names of first responders who died on 9/11.

“We were able to put this together and get it here to continue sharing history about what 9/11 really means,” Boyer said.

The exhibit cost about $14,000 to bring in. A lot of people donated, including Boy Scouts, who presented firefighters with a check. Bringing the exhibit here was a joint effort between Ralpho Township officials and firefighters.

“They’re all over the country. It’s probably a year and a half, two-year waiting list to get them in,” Clint Herr said.

Retired New York City firefighters take people through the exhibit and share stories.

“To hear it first hand is very moving,” Boyer said.

“I’m shaking now, so I think it’s going to be very emotional,” Brian Hendricks said.

Brian Hendricks of Coal Township waited in line to see the exhibit. He lost friends in 9/11.

“Six I knew, and then subsequently 10 more from post 9/11,” Hendricks said.

“My boyfriend’s military so we wanted to come out in support and see what it’s about,” Kirstie Edwards said.

People were emotional as they walked through the exhibit, remembering those who lost their lives on September 11.