× LOCstock on the River

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fundraising tradition in Carbon County got a new name and a new location this year.

For the last two decades, hundreds would head to Zoostock on Labor Day to raise money for the American Cancer Society

“For 20 years, one of the major fundraisers has been our Labor Day concert. Sports Zoo is no longer operating, but we couldn’t let go of this great fundraiser and great tradition, so we found a new home in the backyard of the Lehighton Outdoor Center,” said Joe Krushinski, president of cancertelethon.org.

And so LOCstock was born. The new name and location continue the same tradition of raising money for the American Cancer Society, as well as bringing back an old tradition — a whitewater raft race on the Lehigh River.

“The raft race started in the ’80s. It was always held on the 4th of July weekend. And now it’s a pretty busy stretch of river, in the last 20-some years, a lot has changed. So many people are using it that it would be very hard to have a raft race. So the raft race will be from now on Labor Day Monday,” said Jerry McAward, Lehighton Outdoor Center.

While this wasn’t the ideal Labor Day weather for some, those we spoke to said they couldn’t let a little rain keep them from having a good time.

Quinn Haydt, age 8, rode down the river with her parents and grandparents.

“It was fun!” Quinn exclaimed.

It’s a tradition her dad remembers sharing with his family as a kid.

“We used to do it when I was a kid, and it’s nice they started to do it again. We didn’t have the best weather, but it turned out to be a pretty decent day.

I always remembered it when I was a kid, we would always have a big picnic then, and it’s nice we’re going to get to do the same thing with her, and hopefully she continues to look forward to it year after year,” Adam Haydt said.

Organizers say they are already looking forward to next year’s LOCstock and raising more money for the American Cancer Society.