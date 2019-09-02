Fire at Former Personal Care Home in Nanticoke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- Fire crews were called out Monday afternoon to reports of smoke coming from the third floor of an old nursing home in Nanticoke.

Firefighters responded around noon to the former Nanticoke Villa Personal Care Home on Walnut Street.

Officials say the building is unoccupied, but there were signs of human activity inside.

Crews found mattresses and carpeting on fire in a few different places.

A state police fire marshal is being called in to determine the cause of the fire.