Fans Flock to RailRiders Baseball as Season Nears End

MOOSIC, Pa. — Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and it also marks the end of the regular season for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. It was Fan Appreciation Day on Monday with giveaways and bonuses.

“This is one of the fun days. This is where we can thank all the fans and do a lot of different stuff to really just cap the 30th anniversary,” said team president Josh Olerud.

There were many fans lined up to see New York Yankee Edwin Encarnacion, down for a rehab stint, but 5-year-old Mattingly Ardan from Scranton had another player he was hoping to see.

“Brody Kerner is one of Mattingly’s favorite players and he is so kind. He will sign everything that Mattingly gives him, and Mattingly wanted to invite him to his birthday party, so that’s what he gave him — an invitation to his birthday party,” explained Bethany Ardan.

The RailRiders fan store was offering end-of-season specials on jerseys, hats, and more.

It was also a special Bark in the Park day. Fans could bring their furry friends for $1 extra and Thomas Court from Wilkes-Barre couldn’t miss one more opportunity to bring his Great Dane named Molly.

“We brought our Great Dane up. She loves them up here. She’s been up three times up here. She loves it and, of course, she’s a Yankees fan, too,” Court said.

On top of all the extras at the game, fans were keeping an eye on the scoreboard. This game has playoff implications and it would be great to catch some bonus baseball.

“Our players love it because it’s got that playoff feel to it now, and we’re just hoping that it carries through,” Olerud said.

The RailRiders may have lost this game, but there will be a tie-breaker game with the Syracuse Mets at PNC Field on Tuesday at 1:05 to see who moves on to represent the International League North in the playoffs.