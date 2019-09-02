Chase Down Podcast: Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports

What better way to spend your car ride back from an epic weekend of Labor Day Weekend activities than to listen to this conversation with Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports? Jared grew up in the Boston area as a die-hard Red Sox fan. He started blogging about the team on Myspace as a teenager. That turned into multiple blogging gigs without receiving a penny before Jared landed his dream job at Barstool. Jared talks about his path and how he got his break, what it’s like working for Dave Portnoy and what life is like inside one of the most powerful brands in media. You can give him a follow on Twitter @Jared_Carrabis. You can find all of The Chase Down Podcast’s right here.