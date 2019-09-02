On the debut of Nittany 16, Chase Senior breaks down Penn State’s dominant win over Idaho in the season opener and goes over what he saw from Sean Clifford in his debut as the starting quarterback. KJ Hamler is one of the most dynamic players in college football. Then, Chase calls up former Penn State and NFL QB, Matt McGloin to get his thoughts on what he saw from Clifford.
Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: Penn State Drubs Idaho in Season Opener; Matt McGloin on Sean Clifford’s Debut at QB
