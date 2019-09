× Car Crashes into Building in Elmhurst

ELMHURST TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A business in Lackawanna County is closed for now after a car crashed into it.

The car slammed into the side of Chesik’s Elmwood Inn Bar and Grill just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

No one was seriously hurt.

State police say the business will be closed for the time being.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.