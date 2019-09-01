Valley with a Heart Continues Tradition of Helping Children with Serious Illnesses

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People in Luzerne County are living up to their region's nickname: The Valley with a Heart.

Hundreds attended a benefit near Nanticoke on Sunday hosted by the organization Valley with a Heart Benefits.

The event included a charity motorcycle ride, food, and live music.

Valley with a Heart Benefits raises money for families of children with serious illnesses living in the Wyoming Valley.

"It's amazing. Being a member of this organization is amazing because you see the kids that you're helping. Everybody who comes out is amazing. They give and give and give all year long," said Chris Concert of Swoyersville.

Since its start in 2001, Valley with a Heart Benefits has helped out more than 500 families in the Wyoming Valley.

