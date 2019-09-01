× In Your Neighborhood

Chicken BBQ Fundraiser

Enjoy a good meal for a good cause, Saturday, September 7, in Schuylkill County. The Trinity Lutheran Church is holding a chicken BBQ dinner, in the church parking lot, in Pottsville. Pickup times are from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. For groups buying 10 or more tickets can get their meals delivered. The cost is $9 per meal and you’ll receive ½ a chicken, baked potato, roll and applesauce. Proceeds help buy Christmas gifts for needy children.

Ross Township Community Day

Gather the family together and head to Monroe County, Saturday, September 7. Come and enjoy the Ross Township Community Day, which kicks off at 11 a.m. at the park in Saylorsburg. This is Ross Township’s 11th year for the celebration, which is to promote community involvement. There will be entertainment, demonstrations, old time photos and artifacts, food, drink, basket raffle and more. The event is free and open to the public.