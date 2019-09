Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD, Pa. -- Flames destroyed a trailer home in Lackawanna County Sunday night.

The call went out for a kitchen fire at the home along Whitmore Avenue in Mayfield just before 10 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.

One woman lived there and was home at the time. She made it out safely and is staying with family.

A fire marshal will look for a cause.