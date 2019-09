× Fire Damages Wilkes-Barre Restaurant

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A restaurant in Wilkes-Barre is closed after a fire.

A small fire broke out inside Hartman Jerk Center Jamaican Restaurant along South Main Street around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Signs were posted in the window of the business saying the city shut it down until the smoke and water damage is cleaned up.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.