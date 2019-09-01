× Early-morning Standoff in Sunbury Ends with Three Men in Custody

SUNBURY, Pa. — Police took three men into custody after an early-morning standoff in Northumberland County.

Sunbury police say officers on patrol heard several gunshots in the area of South 10th and Wolverton streets just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

A witness told police a man came out of a home on South 10th Street, fired several shots, and went back inside the home.

After a brief standoff, Jamie Vasquez-Hernandez, of Mexico; Miguel Garcia, of Mexico; Luis Cuevas-Alvarez, of El Salvador; and a juvenile surrendered.

Police later found drugs, paraphernalia, and a gun inside the home.

Vasquez-Hernandez is facing terroristic threats, endangerment, drug, and gun charges.

Garcia and Cuevas-Alvarez were both detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Garcia is also facing drug and false identification charges.