× Car, Truck Collide in Luzerne County

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash shut down part of Route 29 in Luzerne County for about an hour on Sunday.

A flatbed truck hauling a vehicle and another car collided around 1 p.m. in Lehman Township.

Crews on scene tell Newswatch 16 no one was seriously hurt.

Investigators have not said what caused the collision.

That section of Route 29 reopened around 2 p.m.