5th Annual Charity Softball Tournament in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A charity softball tournament in Monroe County continued for its fifth year.

East Stroudsburg Softball Little League hosts the tournament that raises money for two scholarships for local athletes.

The event is held in memory of beloved coach Val Lichtenstein who died in a car crash in 2015.

"Every year we come out and we honor his memory, and we have a good time and try to live through him what he personified, which was community and love," said Jaime Frailey of East Stroudsburg.

This year, concession stand sales will benefit Valor House, which provides support to veterans.