5th Annual Charity Softball Tournament in Monroe County

Posted 6:27 pm, September 1, 2019, by

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A charity softball tournament in Monroe County continued for its fifth year.

East Stroudsburg Softball Little League hosts the tournament that raises money for two scholarships for local athletes.

The event is held in memory of beloved coach Val Lichtenstein who died in a car crash in 2015.

"Every year we come out and we honor his memory, and we have a good time and try to live through him what he personified, which was community and love," said Jaime Frailey of East Stroudsburg.

This year, concession stand sales will benefit Valor House, which provides support to veterans.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.