Raising Money for Animal Rescue Group

MILTON, Pa. -- It isn't unusual to see a 5K on a Saturday, but one race in Northumberland County let our four-legged friends get in on the action.

Haven to Home Canine Rescue hosted the 3K Doggie Dash at Milton State Park on Saturday.

People could either walk, run, or jog with their pups.

Money raised helps Haven to Home connect families with dogs that need homes.

"We just celebrated our 10-year anniversary last year, so we're 11 years old and we have rescued over 2,200 dogs in those 11 years and put them in loving adoptive homes," explained Angela Cooper of Milton.

There was also an agility course for dogs, dozens of vendors, and even a doggie kissing booth.