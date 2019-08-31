Railfest Underway in Downtown Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A celebration of Scranton's rich railroad history is taking place this weekend.

Steamtown National Historic Site is hosting Railfest for the 13th year.

This year's theme is "Transcontinental Railroad 150th Anniversary."

The festival features trains on display and demonstrations so people can get a feel for life on the rails.

One young girl told Newswatch 16 what she learned about trains.

"They have this big machine part that they use different parts to move so they can move the train," said Emily Dielke of Ridley Township.

Railfest continues Sunday in Scranton.

