× Possible Measles Exposure in Hershey, York Areas

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A confirmed case of measles in south-central Pennsylvania has state health officials issuing a warning.

Officials say anyone who visited several locations in Hershey and York County between August 22 and August 29 may have been exposed.

According to officials, the locations and times where people may have been exposed include:

Fuddruckers, 2300 E Market St., York, PA, on Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.;

Hershey Theater, 15 E Caracas Ave., Hershey, PA, on Aug. 23 from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.;

WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA, on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

WellSpan York Hospital, 1001 S George St., York, PA, on Aug. 26, in the proximity of the lab from 1:30 to 3:45 p.m.; in the proximity of the Imaging Department from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.; in the proximity of the Emergency Department from 6:15 to 1:45 a.m.; in the proximity of the Imaging Department from 7 to 9:30 p.m.;

WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA, on Aug. 28 from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA, on Aug. 29 from 9:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.;

WellSpan York Hospital, 1001 S George St., York, PA, on Aug. 29 in the proximity of the emergency room at 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

State health officials say this is the 14th confirmed case of measles in Pennsylvania this year.

More than 1,200 cases have been reported nationwide, the highest number since 1992.