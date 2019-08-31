Penn State Opens Up The 2019 Season With A Big Win Over Idaho

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

#15 Penn State racked up 600 total yards of offense in it's 79-7 victory over Idaho. Jim Coles talked with James Franklin, defensive end Yeter Gross-Matos and corner back John Reid along with sophomore quarterback Sean Clifford. Penn State is back home next Saturday night at 7:30 with Buffalo. The kick is scheduled for 7:30pm from Beaver Stadium.