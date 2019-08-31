Outdoor Boxing in Downtown Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A street fight in downtown Scranton helped an important cause.

Promoters brought the boxing ring outside for a night of live amateur boxing Saturday night.

Boxers young and old stepped into the ring on Adams Avenue. There were 15 bouts in all.

The Fight 4 Vets event helps raise money for local veterans.

The nighttime bouts were something the promoter says he wasn't sure he could pull off.

"God blessed us with no rain. We've been trying for four years, but in boxing history in Scranton, this is a venue to come to tonight. I am so happy we are bringing this to Fight 4 Vets and making history right on Adams Avenue," said Doug Long, promoter.

Fight 4 Vets helps veterans pay for service dogs as well as other items they need.