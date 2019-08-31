Jackie visits the Flower Garden Walk at Longwood Gardens. The mix of flowering plants changes with the seasons and progresses from cool lavenders and blues to fresh pinks, reds, oranges, and warm yellows. Midway through, you can see the Round Fountain. It is Longwood's first.
Longwood Gardens 2019: The Flower Garden Walk
-
A Check Up On The Late Summer Herb and Annual Planters
-
Creating a Bouquet with Seasonal Garden Flowers With Fox Hill Farm
-
Beginning Your Own Beautiful Garden
-
Take A Home and Garden Tour
-
Fragrant Flowers for your Garden
-
-
Edible Flowers
-
Identifying Invasive Garden Plants
-
A Crash Course in Black Eyed Susans
-
Weed of the Week for June 22, 2019
-
Daylilies 101
-
-
Lewisburg Garden Tour
-
Checking up on Recently Cut Back Trees and Shrubs
-
Prepping for the Perfect Summer Garden