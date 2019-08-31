Longwood Gardens 2019: The Main Fountain Garden

The fountains at Longwood Gardens are truly spectacular.  Recently, they have been renovated.  Check out a Main Fountain Garden performance.  See what 1,719 jets can do—from spinning and dancing to music, to soaring as high as 175 feet.  You will also get a look at the brand new fountain grotto.

