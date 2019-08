Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People hit the links in Northumberland County on Saturday, taking advantage of the nice weather and helping out the family of the golf course owners.

Meggan Martin, the granddaughter of the owners of Sunny Hill Golf Course near Sunbury, has a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow throughout her body. This benefit was held to help offset some of her medical bills.

After playing a round of golf, people enjoyed a chicken barbeque.