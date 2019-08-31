Garlic Festival in the Poconos

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The 25th annual Garlic Festival was held at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area in the Poconos on Saturday.

Treats included garlic lemonade, garlic ice cream, and shots of garlic vinegar.

Farmers say the festival is a way to let the community know about all the varieties of garlic they grow and where they are located so people can buy local.

"Today is a beautiful day to enjoy it. There's rows and rows of vendors, stuff to buy, stuff to look at, stuff to try, a lot of taste-testing. It's an amazing show," said Bob Moyles of Hanover.

There are roughly 60 vendors on hand for the festival.

It continues Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

