First Responders Honored at Wyoming County Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESHOPPEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- First responders in Wyoming County were honored Saturday night for their longtime commitment to their community.

Eighteen first responders, each with more than 50 years of service in the county, were recognized at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds near Meshoppen.

Each was given a certificate of appreciation.

Tina Herring of Mehoopany helped organize the event. She hopes it inspires the next generation of volunteers.

"I felt we need to honor them and maybe it would show the young people of today that they could do this and help our volunteers," Herring said.

The Wyoming County Fair continues on Sunday.