100th Anniversary of Elysburg All Home Days

Posted 6:35 pm, August 31, 2019, by

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A Labor Day weekend tradition in Northumberland County saw its 100th anniversary this year.

Elysburg All Home Days started in 1919 as a way to welcome home troops from World War I. The tradition continued Saturday at Ralpho Township Memorial Park with vendors, food, and games.

Organizers say All Home Days is a way to say thank you to military members.

In more recent years, the festival has also honored first responders who died on September 11, 2001.

All Home Days continues through the weekend with fireworks scheduled for Sunday night.

