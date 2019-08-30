Young Cancer Survivor in Wyoming County Gives Back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESHOPPEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- After battling cancer, a little boy from Wyoming County is giving back to the hospital that treated him.

Tristan Jones, 6, from Mehoopany, had a mission this summer.

Before starting first grade in Tunkhannock, he wanted to raise money for the kids at Janet Weis Children's hospital in Danville.

"For the kids at my hospital, so they don't get sick," Tristan said.

Tristan is a patient himself at the hospital. He was diagnosed with leukemia in May of 2016 at the age of 3.

He received his final round of chemo in June of this year. His mom Kristi immediately felt relief.

"Big time relief," said Kristi Faux. "Didn't think it was going to end but it did."

And he got his med port, a treatment device installed beneath his skin, taken out on Monday.

Now he wants other kids to have that same experience, so he decided to set up his own fundraiser. He put out a donation jar at his mom's restaurant, Kristi's Kountry Kitchen near Meshoppen. Tristan raised $300 in just two weeks.

"I cried tears of joy. I was like, you've got the biggest heart," Kristi said.

Kristi says this experience has forced her son to grow up quickly. Now that he's finished treatment, she's excited for him to get back to just being a kid.

"He was so excited to play baseball last year and they wouldn't let him because of his med port, and of course, the energy levels being down. So, this year it's baseball and no missing school."

And this year Tristan won't be protesting that idea.