Trains and Italian Food Combine for a Big Weekend in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It is an action-packed weekend for train enthusiasts and Italian food lovers in downtown Scranton.

Railfest and La Festa Italiana have everything you need for the Labor Day Weekend.

Sausages are on the grill and wood-fired ovens are ready to cook up some Italian dishes on Courthouse Square in Scranton for La Festa Italiana.

Not far away, parking lots are being cleaned and trains are being shined at the Steamtown National Historic Site.

It’s one big weekend in the Electric City with two big events less than a mile apart.

“It is a great way to close out the summer. La Festa is a great tradition here, the partnership just gets better and better,” said Bill Fischer, Steamtown National Historic Site.

Railfest allows visitors to check out the history of trains in Lackawanna County.

“We have painted up some of our locomotives, made them look really good. Our Reading One is painted like it would have looked in 1959,” Fischer said.

Over at La Festa Italiana on Courthouse Square, you’ll find about 80 vendors serving up Italian dishes.

Together with Railfest, organizers expect tens of thousands of visitors over the Labor Day Weekend.

“We have trolley rides between both events. We used to start with one trolley and now we have two so they run every half hour, every 20 minutes or so. It is nice to have big events,” said La Festa Committee chair Chris DiMattio.

La Festa Italiana wraps up on Labor Day.

Railfest runs through Sunday.