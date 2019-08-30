Talkback 16 callers discuss the forecasted track of Hurricane Dorian and a proposal to close a state prison in Luzerne County.
Talkback 16: Hurricane Dorian, Proposal to Close Prison
-
Talkback 16: Abortion Laws, Talkback Beer
-
Talkback 16: State Police Protection Fee
-
Talkback 16: Raising the Smoking Age, Potholes
-
Talkback 16: Mass Shootings and Gun Control
-
Talkback Extra Podcast: Talking Roads With the ‘Face of PennDOT,’ James May
-
-
Talkback 16: Tiny Houses, Gender-less Driver’s Licenses, and the Star of the Show at WNEP’s ‘Day at the Fair’
-
Talkback 16: Corruption in Scranton, Vandalism, Go Joe
-
Talkback 16: Dog Killed After Attacking Volunteer
-
Talkback 16: Tomato Fights and Dogs
-
Talkback 16: Grass Clipping Fines
-
-
Talkback 16: Pedestrian Bridge, Lottery Numbers, More Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Gun Violence, School Mold, Ranger
-
Talkback 16: Complaints, Compliments, and the ‘Impossible Burger’