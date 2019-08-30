Stroudsburg High School Field Rededicated in Memory of WWII Veteran

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A special reminder on Friday of the World War II hero the field at Stroudsburg High School is named for.

The field was rededicated in honor of Sergeant Gordon Giffels.

Giffels was the first Stroudsburg graduate to die serving in World War II.

The field has been named in his honor since his death in 1942 but school officials say not many people know about Giffel’s sacrifice.

A new plaque will now help to tell his story.

“He did very well and rose to the rank of sergeant and he was a leader of men. In athletics especially we are trying to promote leadership, and he’s everything that we really want to instill in our student athletes,” said athletic director Sean Richmond.

Giffels’ family was on hand for the field rededication at Stroudsburg High School.

