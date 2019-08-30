Refreshments for Labor Day Travelers at Luzerne County Rest Stop

Posted 11:52 am, August 30, 2019, by

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Lots of people are hitting the road this weekend to squeeze one last trip in before the end of summer.

Road-weary travelers can find some relief at the rest area off of Interstate 81 north near Dorrance in Luzerne County.

The county Fire Police Association has set up a coffee break and snack stand for those looking to get some refreshments and stretch their legs.

The rest stop is an annual tradition for the association.

"We usually have coffee, lemonade, pastries, hot dogs, meatballs, and gives people a little break and a little something to eat and send them on their merry way, and a safe way," said association member Milton Bilby.

Everything is free but donations are accepted.

The coffee break will be set up here again on Saturday at the rest area in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.