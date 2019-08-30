Refreshments for Labor Day Travelers at Luzerne County Rest Stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Lots of people are hitting the road this weekend to squeeze one last trip in before the end of summer.

Road-weary travelers can find some relief at the rest area off of Interstate 81 north near Dorrance in Luzerne County.

The county Fire Police Association has set up a coffee break and snack stand for those looking to get some refreshments and stretch their legs.

The rest stop is an annual tradition for the association.

"We usually have coffee, lemonade, pastries, hot dogs, meatballs, and gives people a little break and a little something to eat and send them on their merry way, and a safe way," said association member Milton Bilby.

Everything is free but donations are accepted.

The coffee break will be set up here again on Saturday at the rest area in Luzerne County.