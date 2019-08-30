Lock Haven Regatta Brings Adrenaline Rush

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. -- The Lock Haven Regatta has everything from a carnival to boat races. It's the 49th year for the event, hosted by the Lock Haven Jaycees.

"Everybody gets together, has a good time, eats some food, hangs out," Brenan Haines said.

The highlight of the regatta is, of course, the boats.

"I lived right over there, and I heard this buzzing in the background and I walked over the hill and I said, 'oh, my gosh, this is so cool!" Bob Wahlers said.

For spectators who have the need for speed, the American Power Boat Association offers a driving class.

"We teach them all about land instruction and then we get them out in the boat and give them a ride," said Dave Deck, APBA driving school instructor.

Sean Haines and his son Brenan of Lock Haven have been coming to the regatta for years.

"It's always been a childhood dream to try and race, and this year he brought it up to me, let's go racing. We're doing it," Brenan said.

"I just learned about this a year ago. A friend of mine was going to do it. He didn't do it and I said I'm going to do it next year and got my son excited about it. Wife is not too excited but we're doing it," Sean said.

The class costs $50. Drivers get to take laps on the water and even race an instructor.

"They'll be running a 300 hydro, which is a newer class, and that will be running around 60 miles per hour," said Deck.

The class requires four hours of training to go out on your own.

The regatta runs through Monday in Lock Haven.

