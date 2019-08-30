Final Phase of Nanticoke Roundabout Project to Begin

Posted 4:16 pm, August 30, 2019, by

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Tuesday begins the final stretch of construction on the roundabout in the South Valley Parkway Project.

PennDOT says the work will happen by the Luzerne County Community College and the Great Nanticoke Area High School.

A detour will be posted for drivers attending these schools.

The project, along with another roundabout and access road project being built by a private contractor, should both wrap up by the end of October.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.