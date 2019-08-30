× Final Phase of Nanticoke Roundabout Project to Begin

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Tuesday begins the final stretch of construction on the roundabout in the South Valley Parkway Project.

PennDOT says the work will happen by the Luzerne County Community College and the Great Nanticoke Area High School.

A detour will be posted for drivers attending these schools.

The project, along with another roundabout and access road project being built by a private contractor, should both wrap up by the end of October.