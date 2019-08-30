Discount for Labor Day Fishing Fun
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — If you’re looking for something fun and inexpensive for your family to do this holiday weekend, you might consider fishing. Pennsylvania is offering a big discount on a one-day fishing license for Labor Day. They will cost just $1 each.
Families were thrilled to hear the news.
Madalyn Kohler, age 7 smiled, “Once you get the fish, it’s so exciting ‘cause you never know what kind of fish you get.”
Her grandfather Ernie Kohler took her to enjoy a day of fishing at Tobyhanna State Park in Coolbaugh Township Friday.
“She’s got to know how important she is to us and this is one of the ways I show her how important she is to me,” Kohler said.
He noted experiences like fishing with his granddaughter are priceless. But not everyone can afford to participate.
If you live in Pennsylvania, a one-day fishing license normally costs about $12 for the day. If you’re visiting from out of state, it’s closer to $27 each.
“That’s a little expensive for a one-day thing,” said Steve Baumley from New Jersey. He was happy to hear about the Labor Day Special.
Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitters in Stroudsburg expects to sell dozens of the one-day licenses for Monday.
Owner Jere Dunkelberger smiled, “For those who haven’t done it and want a day of fishing, I think it’s a wonderful thing.”
It’s a promotion with a hook that will make it easier for you to reel in some memorable family time.
You can buy the special license at any store that sells regular fishing licenses or online at gonefishingpa.com.