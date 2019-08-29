Three Women among New Firefighters in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa.-- There were several milestones for the newest batch of firefighters sworn in Thursday in Wilkes-Barre.

Six new recruits became members of the city's fire department -- three men and three women.

This is the first time in the city's history there have been female firefighters.

Jessica Crawford, one of those women recruits, is also married to another firefighter making it the first time a married couple have been on the force together. Michael Crawford is a 20-year veteran of the fire department.

The Crawfords are also busy when they aren't on duty. They are parents to 11 children.

