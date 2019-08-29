Three Women among New Firefighters in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 11:31 am, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:02PM, August 29, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa.--  There were several milestones for the newest batch of firefighters sworn in Thursday in Wilkes-Barre.

Six new recruits became members of the city's fire department -- three men and three women.

This is the first time in the city's history there have been female firefighters.

Jessica Crawford, one of those women recruits, is also married to another firefighter making it the first time a married couple have been on the force together. Michael Crawford is a 20-year veteran of the fire department.

The Crawfords are also busy when they aren't on duty. They are parents to 11 children.

2 comments

  • Bob Stevens

    Equality is great and all, but women aren’t as physically strong as men… that’s science. Gonna be able to carry all the gear plus say 250lbs of dead weight dragging a person out?

    Reply Report comment
    • Bob Stevens

      Downvoters can deny science and SJW virtue signal all they want, but what I stated is a fact.
      On average, men are 6-7 times stronger than women of their weight. They have more muscle mass.

      Reply Report comment
