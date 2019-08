× Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle has Died

HONESDALE, Pa. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Wayne County.

Josephine Crossman, 85, of Honesdale, was crossing 8th Street in the borough around 8:30 p.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle. Crossman died the next day.

Police have not said if a driver will face charges for the crash.