New Treads, Less Hassle: Jack Williams Tire Rolls Out New Mobile Installation Program

When it comes to getting new tires on your car it can sometimes be a hassle.

From dropping off your vehicle, getting a ride or just waiting for it can often be time consuming for many on the go.

But a new program at Jack Williams Tire & Auto is changing the game.

It all surrounds “Jack’s Mobile Tire Installation.” It’s billed as the area’s first mobile tire installation program.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the new program on Thursday.

Similar services, with other companies, have existed in Europe and big cities including Philadelphia, but is now available in our area.

HOW TO WORKS:

Order tires online through JW Tire and they’ll install at the location of your choice.

Have tires already? JACK Mobile will install at the location of your choice.

