New Treads, Less Hassle: Jack Williams Tire Rolls Out New Mobile Installation Program

Posted 4:12 am, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:10AM, August 29, 2019

When it comes to getting new tires on your car it can sometimes be a hassle.

From dropping off your vehicle, getting a ride or just waiting for it can often be time consuming for many on the go.

But a new program at Jack Williams Tire & Auto is changing the game.

It all surrounds “Jack’s Mobile Tire Installation.”  It’s billed as the area’s first mobile tire installation program.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the new program on Thursday.

Similar services, with other companies, have existed in Europe and big cities including  Philadelphia, but is now available in our area.

HOW TO WORKS:

  • Order tires online through JW Tire and they’ll install at the location of your choice.
  • Have tires already? JACK Mobile will install at the location of your choice.
  • Learn more about the new program at this link!

JACK WILLIAMS TIRE SUPPORTS WNEP’S RYAN’S RUN

Jack Williams Tire is also a proud sponsor of WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 10.

Ryan’s Run is a charity campaign that raises money to change the lives of kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

CLICK HERE to donate to WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 10, get the latest charity workout shirt, and learn more about the cause.

Jack Williams Tire’s involvement with WNEP’s Ryan’s Run

  • JW has been a major sponsor for 9 years, donating more than $140,000
  • You can support RR at every JW store – just stop in and purchase a footprint for $1
  • Owner Jason Williams is running on the Ryan’s Run team this year in honor of one of his employees,  Jason Denig, who was helped by Allied Services following a car wreck.

ABOUT JACK WILLIAMS TIRE:

  • The company is celebrating 90 years in business in  our area.
  • Grown to 36 retail locations in PA
  • Giving away a brand new upgraded 2019 Jeep Wrangler 4×4
  • Grand Prize winner will be selected in a random drawing conducted on 12/1/19
  • Enter the random drawing at this link!

