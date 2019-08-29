× New Penn State Season, New Parking Rules

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Thousands of people will be traveling to Happy Valley on Saturday to watch the Penn State football season opener, but on your way in you might want to check that parking pass for some new rules.

Penn State will be unveiling a new parking system this Saturday, hoping to cut down traffic wait time while traveling to and from the stadium.

This season Penn State is partnering with SP+, a company that specializes in traffic and parking for big events.

“They do programs like the Super Bowl and NASCAR, so they’re used to doing large venues and high traffic volume,” said Bill Moerschbacher, assistant chief of University Police.

Penn State put out a map to display the new parking changes. they have created four zones labeled north, south, east, and west around Beaver Stadium. Each parking permit will display which zone that your lot is in.

Each of the four new zones for Penn State football parking will have its own suggested route to alleviate wait time in high traffic areas.

“For this year, the vast majority of permits have been pre-purchased so what that allows people to do is to take a look at their permit before they leave. There is directions on the back so you can easily get to the lot that you’re going to,” Moerschbacher said.

There have been a lot of Penn State fans worried this will lead to confusion, especially since some of them have been assigned to new parking lots this year.

But one fan we talked with is hopeful that the new system will be effective.

“I think that it will be a good change for everybody, I think if people come in the right way that everything will go according to plan. People are just going to have to look at their ticket and know where they are coming and where they are supposed to come in at,” said Colby Saussaman.

Roads leading towards the stadium will be monitored and controlled by Penn State police starting four hours before each kickoff this season. The university says fans using the wrong routes to their lots will be rerouted.

PennDOT has a page on their website to help fans navigate tangled traffic on their way to the games.