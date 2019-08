× New Geisinger Facility for 65 and Over Now Open in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — A new health care facility for people 65 and over is now open in Luzerne County.

Geisinger 65 Forward is located along Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

Patients can see a doctor, get blood work and have x-rays done at the new facility.

They can even take a cooking or fitness class or enjoy a game of bingo at the new center in Luzerne County.