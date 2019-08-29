Lawmakers Fight Plans to Close Retreat, White Haven Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- Hundreds of jobs could be on the line if a plan to shut down a state prison goes through.

On Thursday, lawmakers and the union representing corrections officers responded.

State lawmakers say they were taken by surprise when they learned the state was proposing to close SCI Retreat in Luzerne County, especially so soon after a proposal earlier this month to close White Haven Center by 2022.

The proposal to close SCI Retreat comes just two years after the state backed off a plan to close the prison.

The place near Shickshinny employs about 400 people.

According to State Senator John Yudichak, those employees would be offered positions at other corrections facilities around the state

During a news conference on Thursday, state senators and others expressed concerns about the economic impact of closing SCI Retreat and White Haven Center.

They say it could mean a loss of around $100 million a year for the Luzerne County area.

.@SenLisaBaker on the proposed closing of SCI Retreat in addition to White Haven: Why is NEPA being asked to bare the sole burden? pic.twitter.com/TBuRl1VFUw — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) August 29, 2019

"It's disappointing that we're shouldering a full burden as a region, and the impact will be felt in so many ways. I'm disappointed that the governor and the administration wouldn't have the foresight to understand that impact," said State Senator Lisa Baker, (R) 20th District.

"The feeling that you get when someone tells you that you know your place of employment may be closing, you feel some anxiety and you want to know what's next, so we're going to meet with them and try to assure them that whatever comes out of this, we're going to try to make it as least impactful as possible," said Larry Blackwell, president of the PA State Corrections Officers Association.

It's not a certainty that SCI Retreat and White Haven Center will close.

Hearings are expected in Harrisburg before the governor makes a final decision about each facility.