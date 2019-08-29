Jace Stever is a 5th grader at Lourdes Regional. Stever is also a left-handed pitcher who recently pitched for the Schuylkill County Breaker Boys to the Championship game of a tournament in Salisbury, Maryland. Teams from 21 States converged in Salisbury, and Jace and his Father, Gabe, spoke about the experience.
Jace Stever, youth baseball All-American
