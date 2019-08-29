Jace Stever, youth baseball All-American

Posted 7:00 pm, August 29, 2019, by

Jace Stever is a 5th grader at Lourdes Regional.  Stever is also a left-handed pitcher who recently pitched for the Schuylkill County Breaker Boys to the Championship game of a tournament in Salisbury, Maryland.  Teams from 21 States converged in Salisbury, and Jace and his Father, Gabe,  spoke about the experience.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.