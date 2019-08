SCRANTON, Pa. — A couple accused of a burglary spree in several counties have pleaded guilty to burglary and related charges.

Francis Smith and his wife Dorri, formerly of Scranton, were in court on Wednesday.

Investigators say the Smiths broke into and ransacked 26 homes and one business in Lackawanna, Wyoming, Wayne, and Carbon Counties back in 2016 and 2017, racking up more than $900,000 in stolen goods.