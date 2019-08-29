× Google Pulls Popular Scanning App After It Was Found Spreading Malware

Google has removed a popular app after researchers discovered it was spreading malware.

The troubled app is CamScanner, a program that scans files and converts them into PDFs.

Researchers at security firm Kaspersky had found a number of negative reviews on the app’s Google Play profile that complained the app had the “presence of unwanted features,” according to a blog post. The profile page has been deleted from the store.

The Android version of the CamScanner that was injected with malware from an advertiser could potentially show “intrusive advertising” to CamScanner users. CamScanner’s iOS app is not affected, according to the company.

Kaspersky claims the app has been downloaded more than 100 million times. CNN Business has not been able to verify that number.

On its website, CamScanner blames a third-party advertising company for inserting a “malicious module that produces unauthorized advertising clicks” into a new version of its Android app. CamScanner said it’s developing an updated version of the app for the Google Play store and is also offering a direct download from its website for it.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.