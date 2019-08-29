How are the most requested products we've tested holding up over the course of time? Are they still working or did they have to be replaced? Kurt Aaron wants to know, do they still really work?
Does It Really Work: Follow-ups
-
Does It Really Work: Chill Chest
-
Does It Really Work: Red Copper Mug
-
Does It Really Work: The Flip-A-Zoo
-
Does It Really Work: Tap Bracket
-
Does It Really Work: Breezee
-
-
Does It Really Work: Arctic Hat
-
Does It Really Work: Mighty Sight Eyeglasses
-
Does It Really Work: Hamilton Beach Toastation
-
Does It Really Work: The Master Blade
-
Does It Really Work: Cloudz Waterproof Cellphone Case
-
-
Does It Really Work: Mid-year Review
-
Does It Really Work: Windshield Repair Kit
-
Does It Really Work: Chefman Volcano Popcorn Maker