Chase Down Podcast: When Your Dream Job Becomes Your Nightmare; Andrew Luck Retires

Posted 5:54 pm, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, August 29, 2019

Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement at 29 years old in the heart of his prime shocked the sports world. Chase Senior gives his thoughts on Luck walking away and poses this question: If you were beaten down mentally, physically and emotionally at work, would you consider quitting? You can listen to past episodes of The Chase Down Podcast here!

