Chase Down Podcast: A Conversation about Mental Health in Sports & in Society with Chase’s Sister, Brooke

Chase Senior keeps it in the family for this episode and brings in his sister, Brooke! Brooke is a psychotherapist. Brooke and Chase have a conversation about mental health in sports and in society. What is anxiety and depression? Why has there traditionally been a stigma when it comes to mental health in athletics? What’s the state of mental health awareness in America? Chase and Brooke lost their Mom to cancer in July of 2018 and try to shed light on the importance of these issues.

Brooke Senior’s Bio:

Brooke has a masters degree in clinical social work from the university of Maryland and is a licensed social worker and psychotherapist in the state of Maryland. While in graduate school, Brooke was introduced to dialectical behavior therapy, and became fascinated with the benefits of learning and applying skills in the areas of mindfulness, emotion regulation, distress tolerance and interpersonal effectiveness to both emotional and behavioral difficulties, such as mood disorders, personality disorders, anxiety disorders, and much more, as well as the benefits of using these skills in life, in general. Brooke has also done significant research on experiential interventions, such as wilderness therapy, and was fortunate enough to study in southern India, which emphasized her strong belief in the mind-body connection, and the benefits of thinking outside of traditional therapy. Brooke has worked with children, adolescents and adults in a variety of settings including outpatient mental health clinics, residential and day treatment and intensive outpatient programs, the school system, wilderness education and correctional facilities, and is trained in trauma informed care, dialectical behavior therapy, motivational interviewing, and family systems theory. Brooke stands by the maxim, “there is no health without mental health” and views mental health care as the space where she is meant to be.

